Touch warmer in the days ahead… Little coverage for rainfall, too

Despite a mix of clouds throughout the day, temperatures have been truly delightful around the area with highs around the lower 80s. Could still see a isolated rumbly shower on the Illinois side as we go through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Tonight will be mostly clear with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Just a few degrees warmer come Wednesday before an approaching front slides through the area that night into Thursday morning. It appears any shower or thunderstorm coverage along this front will be more scattered to even isolated, so not everyone will see that chance.

After Thursday, summer heat builds in for not only for the upcoming weekend but into next week as well.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

