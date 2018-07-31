Quad City Salvation Army launching “Pathway of Hope” for homeless services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa --Salvation Army's "Pathway of Hope" will replace a century-old shelter at 301 W. Sixth Street in Davenport. It's part of a national push to connect the homeless with resources to live independently.

"Nobody wants to be totally dependent on somebody else," said Major Scott Shelbourn, Salvation Army, on Tuesday, July 31. "This gives people the happiness and pleasure of having their own place to call home."

Most shelter residents are on their way to a new beginning. The remaining 15 or so living there will get help with life skills to make it on their own. They expect to be out by August 15.

Hallways are mostly vacant because Salvation Army is selling the building and opening a resource center in Davenport's Hilltop District.

By collaborating with other agencies, it will become more of a community hub. Plans for the new hub will be announced in coming weeks.

"We're going to hook them up with the social service agencies that will provide the services that are needed," said Development Director Bill Horrell.

Salvation Army plans to improve ways to work with families. That includes a two-year process emphasizing self-sufficiency over reliance on shelters.

"The combined collaboration of intensive care management on a family is really going to help them overcome the barriers in their lives," Maj. Shelbourn said.

Salvation Army officials say they see the move as a way to better break the poverty cycle and move on with independent life.