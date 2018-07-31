× Man in critical condition after early morning hit and run

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A man was flown by air ambulance to University Hospitals with life-threatening injuries early this morning after a hit and run.

According to a press release, on Tuesday, July 31 Davenport Police Department discovered a bicyclist laying in the road around 1:30 a.m.

The man was riding a bicycle north on Brady Street when he was hit from behind.

The driver fled the scene. However, a vehicle of interest has been located and impounded by

the DPD for further investigation.

The name of the bicyclist is not being released at this time until they can notify the family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563)326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.