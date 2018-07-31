× Here’s when we could see smoke from the wildfires burning out west

There are 106 large incident wildfires burning from Texas to the west coast right now with most of them not fully contained.

The biggest, the Carr Fire, has charred 1,600 acres with only 20% containment as of Tuesday morning.

Click here to view an interactive map of the fires above

Large fires are labeled in red, moderate fires in blue, and smaller wildfires in gray. By this weekend, a southwesterly wind flow will develop in the 10,000-25,000 foot range, which will blow some of the smoke from these fires into the Great Plains and Upper Midwest.

More than 100 wildfires are burning in the west. Wind patterns will bring that smoke into the Great Plains and Midwest this weekend. We may be able to smell the smoke due to developing high pressure. #wildfires @WQAD pic.twitter.com/ddX7nqK2QR — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) July 31, 2018

This will occur at the same time as we heat up. So get ready for the combination of “heat, haze, humidity, and smoke” just in time for the upcoming weekend. It’s conceivable that the smoky skies could linger in the Upper Midwest through the early part of next week.

The smoke will likely remain aloft, but with a developing high pressure system overhead, we may even get a faint smell of smoke around here as early as Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen