Documents reveal Prince refused Quad City medical tests during emergency treatment

Minneapolis-St. Paul ABC affiliate KSTP reported it received documents Tuesday, July 31, 2018 specific to musician Prince's emergency treatment in the Quad Cities in the days before he was found dead at his Minnesota home.
ST. PAUL, Minnesota – Documents obtained by KSTP-TV reporter Todd Wilson touch on Prince's plane making an emergency landing in Moline in 2016.
The Drug Enforcement Administration documents obtained by KSTP-TV indicate Prince had to be carried off that plane and placed on a cot. The documents indicate he was only taking three to five breaths per minute. Paramedics had to give him four milligrams of Narcan for him to regain consciousness.
KSTP-TV spoke with Prince's cousin Charles 'Chaz' Smith on his thoughts about the new information.
"It might have been the entourage maybe not knowing what to do." -Charles Smith, Prince's cousin
"After you've taken a Narcan shot, they should observe you. You should be somewhere where they can check on you 24 hours to 48 hours," he said.
KSTP-TV reports UnityPoint-Trinity Medical Center paperwork indicates Prince was suffering from a drug overdose. The television station reports that same paperwork indicates throughout his stay Prince continuously refused blood draws and EKG tests even after several doctors and a nurse told him of the importance of having it done.
Smith was asked whether religion or a distrust of medical professionals played a part in Prince refusing help.
"I would say it was both of them things and then it might have been the entourage maybe not knowing what to do to override something like that. Religion's pretty heavy and he was a spiritual man," Smith said.
The documents go on to say Prince or someone with him arranged for a private plane to bring him back to his home near Minneapolis-St. Paul.