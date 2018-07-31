Documents reveal Prince refused Quad City medical tests during emergency treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Minneapolis-St. Paul ABC affiliate KSTP reported it received documents Tuesday, July 31, 2018 specific to musician Prince's emergency treatment in the Quad Cities in the days before he was found dead at his Minnesota home.

ST. PAUL, Minnesota – Documents obtained by KSTP-TV reporter Todd Wilson touch on Prince's plane making an emergency landing in Moline in 2016.

The Drug Enforcement Administration documents obtained by KSTP-TV indicate Prince had to be carried off that plane and placed on a cot. The documents indicate he was only taking three to five breaths per minute. Paramedics had to give him four milligrams of Narcan for him to regain consciousness.

KSTP-TV spoke with Prince's cousin Charles 'Chaz' Smith on his thoughts about the new information.