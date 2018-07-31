Davenport man arrested on drug charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - At least one man was arrested on drug-related charges on Tuesday, July 31.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said Bettendorf and Davenport police arrested a man at Cross Creek Apartments this morning. They were led there after following leads in an ongoing investigation. He said more arrests could be made today.

The arrested man's name is has not yet been released.

An investigator was in the apartment that the man was brought out of. Some officers left the apartment with a medium-sized brown paper bag. A car was also towed.

Kimball said the two police departments were working together and have a good working relationship, which led to them making the arrest.

No other information has been released.