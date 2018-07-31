× Charles Price sought for robbing Dixon Wendy’s

DIXON, Illinois — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Sterling man in connection with the July 22 robbery of the Wendy’s restaurant in Dixon.

Charles C. Price, 33, is being sought as a suspect in the robbery, in which more than $500 was stolen.

Police did not say what time the robbery occurred or whether a weapon was used.

Price is charged with felony burglary and theft. Anyone with information about where he is should call the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 228-4488. Callers can remain anonymous.