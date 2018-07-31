Bucket-wearing Cubs fan glad his team was losing when scoreboard parts fell down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO (WGNtv) -- The Cubs fan who was injured by falling debris at Wrigley Field last week, said he’s lucky the team was losing at the time.

Kyle McAleer, a 19-year-old from Scranton, Iowa, was sitting under the scoreboard last Tuesday around 9 p.m., when a large metal pin fell and struck his head. He was slightly injured and required five staples. However, he told WGN it could have been much worse if the Cubs were winning because the bucket was serving as a rally cap.

“That’s the funny part,” he said. “If the Cubs weren’t losing I would not be wearing it. I guess I have Kyle Hendricks to thank for giving up three runs at that point in time.”

Although McAleer lives in Iowa, he said he lives and breathe Chicago sports.

The Chicago Tribune reports that McAleer has been in contact with the Cubs, who gave him gifts including a new jersey. He told the Tribune there has been no decision about legal action down the road.