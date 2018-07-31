As jobs market improves, more people quitting

SPRINGFIELD (Illinois News Network) – People are quitting their jobs more. This, experts say, is another sign of a healthy economy.

A report on job openings from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows 2.3 percent of all workers in the Midwest quit their jobs in May. The national rate of 2.7 percent is the highest it’s been since 2001.

Total quits in May for the U.S. job market increased by 212,000 to a total of 3.6 million. The largest number of people walking out of their jobs was in the healthcare and social assistance sector with 55,000.

Illinois Department of Employment Security spokesman Bob Gough said workers in Illinois and elsewhere are seeing more attractive options than the job they may have been afraid to leave in leaner economic times.

“They believe they can make more money and find jobs that are a better fit and that’s what we’re experiencing right now,” he said. “If you are looking for a better job right now, it really is your market now more than we’ve seen in quite some time.”

In response, Terri Greeno, owner of three Express Employment Professionals franchises in Illinois, says employers have begun offering higher wages and various other perks to not only entice new workers but also retain current employees.

“Five years ago, people were thankful to have their jobs,” she says. “Now, people are actually coming in and actively trying to steal their employees.”

There are also more jobs available than there are people looking for them,something the U.S. economy has never experienced.