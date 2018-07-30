Week starts cool, pattern won’t last

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cool, northwesterly winds will keep temperatures in check over the next few days. Temperatures will rise up around 80 degrees with low levels of humidity. A few isolated showers are possible as temperatures warm at ground level with cooler temps aloft.

We'll be keeping our eyes on a few disturbances riding along a strong jet stream from Montana down to Arkansas. This will be the instigator for shower and storm activity. Not good news for our drought situation.

As low pressure develops in the Mid-South, the storm track is a classic set up for heavy rainfall from the Gulf Coast, up into the Mid-Atlantic States. There are dozens of rivers at flood stage, so it's safe to say that flooding will be a big weather story this week.

As torrential, tropical downpours occur daily in the East, the West can't buy a drop of rain. A hot dome of high pressure will continue to make conditions like a tinder box. Large wildfires in much of the west will remain out of control for at least a few more days.

By week's end, the big hot dome will nudge east boosting temperatures up into the lower 90s.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen