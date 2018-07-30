× Teen killed by train in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa – A women was killed July 28 after being struck by an oncoming train.

According to a report by the Iowa State Patrol, 18-year-old Lydia Johnson, from Brighton, was broadsided by the BNSF train while attempting to cross between the crossing gates.

The report states that the crossing gates were down and the lights were flashing to indicate an on-coming train. Johnson drove around the gate and was hit as the train was moving westbound across the crossing.

The accident remains under investigation. No other information is known at this time.