Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa - One woman was stabbed in Muscatine on July 29.

Police were called to a disturbance just before 8:00 a.m. near 2nd and Parmalee Street, east of the bridge in downtown Muscatine. Officers say they found Karen Douglas Gardner, 58, with stab wounds.

Gardner was taken to the hospital. The attack is still under investigation. If you have any information about the attack, you can call Lt. Anthony Kies at (563) 263-9922, ext. 608.