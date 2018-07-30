× Small shower chances in the days ahead… Heat returns this upcoming weekend

A few clouds we’re seeing this afternoon, and within those few clouds some spotty shower activity is going on. As we lose the heating of the day, so too will the rain chances leaving behind a few clouds and overnight lows around 60 degrees.

Little change expected for your Tuesday with a small chance for a later day passing shower and highs in the lower 80s.

Dry skies on Wednesday will be followed by an isolated shower or thunderstorm that night into Thursday as a weak boundary flutters near the area.

Afterwards, expect temperatures to get warmer and more humid with highs approaching 90 degrees heading into the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

