Security stepped up for Monday night's Foo Fighters concert at Wrigley after assault

CHICAGO (WGNtv) — A woman was sexually assaulted at a Foo Fighters concert at Wrigley Field on Sunday night.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 23-year-old woman was standing in line for food about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when a man groped her. The woman left the line to use a portable toilet. Before the woman could lock the door, police said, the man followed her inside and sexually assaulted her.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that the attacker grabbed the woman by her neck and hit her head against the wall of the portable toilet. She was later taken to a local hospital.

Rows of portable toilets are often set up to accommodate crowds at summer concerts.

Police seized the portable toilet as evidence, the Tribune reported, and detectives are reviewing video.

Police provided only a vague description of the attacker.

No one was in custody.

Security to be increased at tonight’s @foofighters concert at #WrigleyField after report of sex assault at last nig… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) July 30, 2018