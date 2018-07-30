× More details emerge in Mollie Tibbetts disappearance

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KMTV) — The older brother of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts says investigators told him evidence shows she was doing homework on her computer last Wednesday evening.

This finding could help give investigators a better idea of how, why or when she disappeared. Tibbetts was last seen jogging on July 18 near Brooklyn, Iowa.

She was dog-sitting but it is unclear if she returned after her jog. With the new details, family members say it is possible she did.

In addition, the reward for information into Tibbett’s disappearance has doubled to $2,000, thanks to a pledge from the power utility in the woman’s hometown.

Brooklyn-based TIP Rural Electric Cooperative announced Saturday that it will match a $1,000 standing reward for information that leads to the discovery of Tibbetts’ whereabouts or to an arrest and conviction in her disappearance.

The utility has also set up a hotline where anonymous tips on the case may be left. The cooperative says information called in to 800-452-1111 will be shared with the Poweshiek Sheriff’s office.