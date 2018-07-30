Investment adviser: President’s $12 billion in aid to farmers likely a ‘political stunt’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEOSTA, Iowa- Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski says President Donald Trump is likely thinking about the upcoming mid-term elections.

Grywacheski joined us on Good Morning Quad Cities Monday, July 30. He says President Trump's recent announcement of $12 billion in aid to farmers was likely done to try to get more votes in the Midwestern part of the country, claiming the agricultural and manufacturing industries have been targeted by the recent tariffs. Just after the announcement, President Trump came to Peosta, Iowa, where upset farmers spoke out against his trade policies.

"These industries and these workers are being targeted because they're in politically sensitive areas of the country for the President...America's heartland and the Rust Belt."

Grywacheski said Monday President Trump knows farmers have felt the brunt of the tariffs on corn and soybeans as of late. The new aid consists of cash payments to farmers to try to help stabilize those decreasing prices.