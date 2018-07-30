× Inspection on Centennial Bridge closes lanes

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – The Illinois Department of Transportation says the Iowa bound outside lane will be closed on the Centennial Bridge starting July 30.

The bridge will be under inspection.

The lane closure begins Monday, July 30 and goes through Thursday, August 2.

Work will begin at 8:00 a.m. and the inspection will be performed until 4:30 p.m. on those days.

The Illinois Department of Transportation asks drivers who use Centennial bridge to “please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.”