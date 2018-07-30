× Fire burns at home in Coal Valley

COAL VALLEY, Illinois — A fire broke out at a home in a Coal Valley neighborhood, south of U.S. 6.

Several fire departments were on scene in the 600 block of 7th Avenue before 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 30. Crews were focused on getting water to the front of the home at the roof peak.

There was also an ambulance on scene and law enforcement directing traffic.

Dozens of neighbors were in surrounding yards around the burning home to see what was happening.

Firefighters from Coal Valley, Colona, Coin Center and Carbon Cliff were there to assist in putting out the fire.

There was no word on what caused the fire or whether anybody was injured.

Updates will be added as information becomes available.