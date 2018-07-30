Cellphone video shows group beating man and his stepchildren in the street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A cellphone camera captured the blows as a 62-year-old man and his two stepchildren were attacked in broad daylight last Saturday in the middle of Kimball Avenue in Memphis.

About six men can be seen beating the family with pieces of wood, leaving them with fractured skulls and gashes covering their faces.

“They just continued beating us, beating us, beating us. Beating us with sticks, so they broke over our heads,” one of the victims, Mark Clark, told WREG.

Clark said the attack started when his stepfather confronted the men after they started throwing rocks at his home.

“They were throwing rocks at our house, family came out to try to stop the situation,” Clark said.

Clark said these are the same men who’ve been terrorizing his family for the past year.

On one occasion, he said they fired shots through his front window. On another, he said they shot his dog.

Thursday, another East Memphis family showed WREG surveillance footage of what they say are the same men setting fire to two of their cars on Dunn Avenue.

They said the men had also terrorized them in the past.

A judge issued a warrant Friday for one of the men accused of starting the fire. WREG saw undercover officers swarming an East Memphis home in search of him Friday afternoon, but they left empty-handed.

He’s the same man WREG reported on in February when he was accused of breaking into an East Memphis home and robbing a couple and their children at gunpoint.

For unknown reasons, the case was dismissed in April.

Memphis police told WREG they have reviewed the video of Saturday’s attack and continue to investigate.