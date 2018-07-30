60th Street near John Deere Road in Moline closed until September

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - A portion of 60th Street in Moline, near John Deere Road will be closed for construction starting on July 30.

The road will remain closed until September.

Traffic that travels east and west on 38th Avenue in the area will also be restricted.

A temporary detour has been set up for people who need to use the road to access Black Hawk College and other businesses in the area.

Other lane restrictions near 41t Street and John Deere Road will also take effect on July 30th.

WQAD will provide updates as the construction project along John Deere Road continues.