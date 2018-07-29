× It won’t be much longer before the heat and humidity are back

It’s been another comfortable afternoon even though there are a few showers passing through today. A couple of showers may linger into the evening, but most of us will see a partly cloudy sky. Lows will drop into the low 60s.

Hit and miss showers are going to be the story for most of the week. There will be a chance for a few isolated showers from Monday through Thursday. Highs on Monday will be near 80, and we’ll gradually warm up into the mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

By the looks of our next weekend, it’s going to feel much more like summer! Highs will be getting close to 90 by Friday and Saturday, and the humidity will be back as well.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham