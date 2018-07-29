Fight like a premie benefit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

East Moline, Illinois-- Victoria Havens is a little over a month shy from her first birthday but she has been fighting for her life since before she was even born.

Complications during the pregnancy caused Victoria to be born at 28 weeks, weighing in at one pound.

Since her birth she has spent most of her life at the hospital. Every day brings a new challenge. She is struggling with a heart defect, lung disease and three cardiac surgeries, all before turning one.

Hospital bills started to pile up. Friends and family stepped up to help ease the situation throwing a benefit to help raise money for expenses.

Selling off baskets and baked goods. Every item was donated by people in the community.

"I never knew there was that much love..and that you could count on these people to back you up it's been great," said Rosetta Blaylock. Rosetta is Victoria's grandma and is one of the caregivers now that Victoria is back home.

"The outpour of support that our community has provided to us, our family and our friends it`s emotional and it`s overwhelming," said Billie Blaylock, Victoria's mother.

The money will cover current and future needs. Victoria still has a long way to go.

"If only we could have half the strength that she has because she has really fought hard to be where she is today and she`s amazing. That's why put on the shirts, fight like a premie, because there`s nothing like a premie to show you that life is worth fighting for," said Billie.

The goal now is for Victoria to keep growing and get stronger.

The family says they have raised over five thousand dollars during the benefit.