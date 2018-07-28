Young man with cerebral palsy finishes RAGBRAI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blue Grass, Iowa-- RAGBRAI riders finish up a nearly 428-mile bike ride by dipping their tires at the Marquette boat launch in Davenport.

One team of cyclists made a new finish line out in Blue Grass because they were carrying special cargo.

Behind one of the bikes, Carter Sigler, is pulled from Iowa City to Blue Grass completing the last leg of the race.

Carter has cerebral palsy. He joined the team nearly eight years ago, first only joining them for the last fifteen minutes but his family wanted to do more so they built him a special bike.

"His dad would help pull. We would change out throughout the day and kinda help him and give him the normalcy that we have everyday but we kinda take for granted," said Aaron Wilson. Wilson is the leader of the team and has been riding in RAGBRAI for the past ten years.

"This day is the best day of the year for me. To be honest with you it doesn't get any better than this," said Carter Sigler. He has been known to call this experience "Christmas in July".

Pulling the nearly 20-year-old man isn't easy. They stop and take breaks before switching which bike pulls him. The team isn't worried about speed they only care about the heart of the team; Carter.

"I love every one of them, they are family," said Sigler.