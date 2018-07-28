× Spotty showers will pop up over the next several days

A few showers and sprinkles made their way in this Saturday afternoon, and we’ll keep a small chance for light rain late Saturday night. Most of us will see a mostly cloudy sky with lows near 60s.

Sunday brings another chance for showers, with the best chance south of Highway 34. With a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 70s.

Very spotty showers will continue into Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the low 80s. While there is the chance for isolated showers, many will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the work week.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham