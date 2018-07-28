Assumption Baseball wins 11th State Championship, Coach Billy Argo Steps Down After The Game

Assumption Baseball beats Harlan 11-1, for the second straight year to win their 11th Championship in School history. After the game Head Coach billy Argo steps down as coach after 18 seasons. Argo won 6 titles as a coach and one as a player with Assumption.
