44th QCT Bix 7 has plenty of excitement

More than 12-thousand runners were greeted with cool temperatures for the 44th running of the QCT Bix 7. Belay Tilahun is the first Ethiopian to win the men's race. Margaret Muriuki claims her second Bix 7 Title. It's her first win since coming back from maternity leave in 2014. Bob Beardsley, the Beat the Elite Runner, wins 25-hundred dollars for crossing the line first at this years race.