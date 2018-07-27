× Studio 8 features Condor & Jaybird

Who we are: Condor & Jaybird

What my music is: Progadelic

What sets our music apart from the rest: “Fast changes and dynamic shifts, chaotic live sets and dark undertones, gentle but genreless lullabies sung to you from the void.”

Condor & Jaybird is playing August 10th at 7 p.m. at the Rock Island Supper Club. The show will feature bands from “Goldbird Recordings,” a record label started by Condor & Jaybird.

Keep up with Condor & Jaybird shows — click here

Follow Condor & Jaybird on Facebook — click here

**If you would like to be a Weekly Featured Local Artist/Band on WQAD Studio 8, please complete the Featured Band Contact Form — click here. Also have a YouTube or SoundCloud link to a single song or a playlist of 2-5 songs that you can submit you would like to feature.