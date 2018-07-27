Resident and Director of a Silvis senior living facility split dog custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS-- It’s easy to enjoy the simple things at New Perspective Senior Living in Silvis, especially when in the company of a one-eyed Boston Terrier.

12-year-old Ruffles has a look and a mind of her own.

“She has a lot of energy for a 12-year-old dog. She kind of takes me for a walk,” says dog mom Heather DeVore.

DeVore is also the Executive Director of the living facility, every day Ruffles walks by her side in the halls and sits in on staff meetings.

“They love it when Ruffles comes down the hallway and in the common areas. A lot of (people) stop and pet her,” says DeVore.

But for a few hours a day Ruffles spends time with the one who loved her first, Wilma Witt.

“Wilma moved here with Ruffles, so I knew Ruffles for the first six months as Wilma's dog,” says DeVore.

But soon after Witt says she could no longer take care of her. Witt had to give up the dog after breaking her hip while taking the dog for a walk.

“Ruffles is so strong, and I couldn’t do that anymore.” Says Witt.

DeVore then offered to adopt Ruffles, she soon fell in love.

“I wasn’t quite so sure at first but once I adopted her I can’t imagine life without her,” says DeVore

Two dog moms sharing the best of Ruffles every day.