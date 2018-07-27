Quad Cities shows weekend visitors our best weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for some perfect-ten weather! For runners of the Quad City Times Bix 7, we will have some of the lowest humidity levels of the Summer. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Temperatures will be cool, thanks to a northerly wind. That will also keep the rain to our south. While a few sporadic sprinkles or 2-minute showers are possible, most of us will remain dry for the weekend.

A slightly better chance for showers will move in Sunday into Monday. Still, nothing to break the drought conditions seen across much of the area these days.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen