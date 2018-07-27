UPDATE: Missing man found after crash leaves 2 with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: WALCOTT, Iowa - Officials have found a man believed to be involved in a car crash early July 27 near Walcott, but inside Davenport city limits, that left two people with "life-threatening" injuries.

Chief Deputy Shawn Roth of the Scott County Sheriff's Office confirmed they found the man "walking on the side of the road."

No major injuries were reported. The man is not being taken into custody, but he will be questioned. Officers did pat the man down "for his protection." His identity is not being shared at this time.

EARLIER: The Scott County Sheriff's Office responded around 2:30 a.m. to the report of a car crash. Two people were initially found ejected from their vehicles. They were transported to Iowa City. When one person became conscious, he alerted authorities that a third person was in the crash.

Police and a MedForce helicopter are on the scene now searching the area including a nearby cornfield.

Officials say speed was a factor in the crash, but it's too early to say if there were other factors, like drugs or alcohol, involved.

This is the site of the car crash. Stay tuned to our website and our shows on WQAD News 8 for updates.