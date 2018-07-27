NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Try Adding THESE To Your Chocolate Chip Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I'm not really that great at it, but I love baking. I especially love baking chocolate chip cookies. So when I started seeing crazy recipes on Pinterest with weird ways to change up the standard recipe, I was curious. How could I test these? CUE: Nailed It Or Failed It!

On Friday, July 27th, we took four different ingredients and incorporated them into my favorite chocolate chip cookie dough recipe. Click the video above to see what those four ingredients are and then click the video below to see if loved them or hated them!

Also today - Ketz' Concoction! It was a little bit of a risk Friday. Jon had never made this drink, until he put it together at his house Thursday, July 25. He's calling this one...'Jon's Punch.'

To make this, you need frozen limeade concentrate, tequila, water, and lime juice.

For a group of six, pour 12 ounces of the concentrate, 1.5 cups of tequila, 1.5 cups of water, and 1/2 cup of lime juice into a container and chill it overnight.

When you wake up, transfer the mixture into a bowl, pour in some ice, and you should be good to go!