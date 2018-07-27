Moline Fire Department and Black Hawk College partnering on firefighter recruitment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Foundation is launching a new program to help the Moline Fire Department get new recruits.

The Moline Fire Department has 11 open positions that they are looking to fill by August. Trying to find new recruits is a national issue, said Moline Fire's training officer Jamie Hudson.

" It is a unique job and it takes unique personalities and unique people to be able to do this with some of the things we have to do and see," Hudson said. "So it's not for everybody, but it's a wonderful career."

The foundation’s board of directors allocated $5,000 for new scholarship opportunities. The money is for students interested in the paramedic or emergency medical technician programs.

Both programs are educational pathways for fire sciences.

Hudson said this new scholarship and programs like Black Hawk help keep new candidates coming in.