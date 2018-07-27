Missing Burlington woman was in South Carolina voluntarily with wanted felon

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A missing Burlington woman who was reported missing along with her 10-month-old son on July 23, has been found alive and well in South Carolina.

In a media release, police say Magen Clark – who had not been seen since July 6 according to her family – recently moved to McBee, South Carolina with a man named Daniel L. Cluney.

Cluney currently has three warrants for his arrest in Des Moines County and was arrested without incident by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina. He is wanted for 1st degree burglary, felon in control of a firearm and going armed with intent.

Burlington Police say Cluney will be extradited back to Iowa to stand trial.

The release indicated Clark was in South Carolina with her child voluntarily.