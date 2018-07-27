× Longest Running Festival in the Quad Cities Takes Place August 2nd-4th

“Bix” is not just the name of a race – it’s the name of an incredibly talented musician from Davenport, who passed away when he was just 28 years old. However, his name lives on through the annual Bix Jazz Festival, which is organized every year by the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society.

Leon “Bix” Beiderbecke was born in Davenport in 1903. By the time he was 18, he was playing his first gig under his own name – The Beiderbecke Five. He was known as a “jazz genius” with talents ranging from playing cornet and piano to composing music. You can learn more about him here. Today, his distinct sound is heard every year at Bix Jazz Fest, celebrating its 47th year in 2018.

The event includes three nights and two afternoons of live music at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. There are also other events taking place at Grumpy’s Saloon in the Village of East Davenport, the Putnam Museum, the Bix Museum, and more. To see the full schedule, click here.

To learn more about the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society and see how they make sure “Bix Lives,” click here.