× Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know about RAGBRAI, Bix, and StreetFest this weekend

Some call it “BixBRAI.” It’s when the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Road Race, the Downtown Davenport Partnership’s StreetFest, and RAGBRAI all fall on the same weekend in the same city – Davenport. No matter what you call it, it’s a very busy weekend in the Quad Cities and so we’ve collected all the information you need to know:

47th Annual StreetFest

Before the racers run and the cyclists dip, StreetFest begins in downtown Davenport on 2nd Street between Brady Street and Ripley Street.

StreetFest is free and starts at 11:30am on Friday, July 27th with live music, food, drinks, and arts/crafts vendors. The party continues until late Saturday night. To see a schedule of events, click here.

44th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Road Race

Jr. Bix 7

Starting at 6pm on Friday, July 27th, the littlest runners in the QCA get to participate in the Bix through Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7. This event is for kids 12 years old and younger and takes place outside the Quad-City Times building, 500 E. 3rd Street, Davenport. You can still sign up during packet pick-up on Friday, but space is limited.

Packet Pick-Up

You can pick up your race packet at the Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo, which takes place in the RiverCenter’s South Hall, 136 E. 3rd Street, Davenport from 9am to 9pm on Friday, July 27th.

The Bix 7

It all goes down at the bottom of the Brady Street Hill at 8am on Saturday, July 28th. This year is the 44th Anniversary of the Bix 7, which also includes the Prairie Farms Quick Bix, which is a two-mile course. Click here for more information about both races, as well as a course map and details about the Post-Race Party.

46th Annual RAGBRAI

As the runners race, cyclists participating in RAGBRAI will be making their way to Davenport from Iowa City, a 68.9 mile ride. The dip site – where cyclists dip their front tires in the Mississippi River, concluding their week-long ride – is the Marquette Street boat ramp, located in Veterans Memorial Park, 473 S. Marquette Street, Davenport. Click here to see a map.

WEATHER: For the most accurate forecast for all of this weekend’s events, click here.

STREET CLOSURES: There are going to be several streets closed in and around downtown Davenport for all these events. Here are some maps to show you when and where you’ll run into roadblocks:

47th Annual Bix Jazz Fest

Once all of this weekend’s festivities are over, don’t forget to make plans for Bix Jazz Fest – happening Thursday, August 2nd through Saturday, August 4th at several spots throughout Davenport. For information, click here.