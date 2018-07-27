× Former Davenport housing manager sentenced to 16 years for restroom camera

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A former Davenport official who admitted placing a hidden camera in a restroom at a city-run senior housing facility has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Roy DeWitt, 47, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in June to eight counts of invasion of privacy.

DeWitt, a former city housing programs manager who now lives in Pella, said he was “extremely remorseful for what I did.”

An arrest affidavit stated that DeWitt concealed a digital camera in an employee-only restroom at a city-owned apartment building. The affidavit said eight people were recorded multiple times from January 2017 to March 2018.

DeWitt was fired March 19 after failing to attend an interview andpre-disciplinary meeting.

He had worked for the city since 2007.