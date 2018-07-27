× Delightful weather for runners Saturday morning.

A few clouds from time to time, but otherwise a good looking day as temperatures have made their way around the mid to upper 70s.

Upper 50s for overnight lows will set the tone for one of the coolest starts in the BIX race history which begins at 8am. By then, temperatures will be in the lower 60s! Otherwise, another splendid day with highs in the upper 70s again on Saturday. We should hold off any rain chances during BIX fest as the better coverage will be well south and west of the Quad Cities.

Sunday will be another winner of a day with only a later day isolated sprinkle or shower and highs approaching 80 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

