Wilton Baseball, Brady Street Sprints, Augustana & Ambrose Renew Basketball Rivalry, Illini Football

Wilton would have a tough game in the 2A State Baseball Semifinals. the Beavers fell behind 13-0 and could never get any offense going ending their season at 26-6.

Brady Street Sprints showed who had enough muscle to run 440 yards up the hill. It' was the kick off to a busy QC Times Bix 7 weekend.

Augustana and St. Ambrose have not played basketball against each other since the 2012-13 season. Now the two Quad City Schools will renew their round ball rivalry with an exhibition game at the Tax Slayer Center on October 28th. The Women will play at 2:15 with the men to follow around 5pm.

Illinois Football Coach Lovie Smith is hoping Illini fans will be patient as he tries to rebuild the program. The Illini have a 5-19 record since Smith took over. this will be the second recruiting class for Lovie Smith at Illinois.