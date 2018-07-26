× Watch Live: President Trump at workforce development roundtable in Peosta

PEOSTA, Iowa – President Donald Trump was at Northeast Community College in Peosta, just outside of Dubuque, on Thursday, July 26, to participate in a roundtable discussion about employment and workforce development.

After the roundtable, he is heading to Dubuque, Iowa to attend a campaign event.

He is supporting representative Rob Blum for re-election against democrat Abby Finekanuer.

This is President Trump’s third visit to the state since the 2016 election.