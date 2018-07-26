The cooler air will stick around into the weekend

Thanks to a cold front, we have a lovely Thursday up ahead! We’ll see plenty of sunshine this morning, but some cloud cover will fill in by the afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible with highs only in the upper 70s.

The sky will clear out tonight, allowing for temperatures to fall into the upper 50s.

Friday will be picture perfect with highs only in the upper 70s. On top of that, we’ll have a good dose of sun.

It is still looking comfortable for the Bix on Saturday with highs only in the 70s. While we’ll be under a mostly cloudy sky for much of the day, some showers and storms will pass through late in the afternoon and evening. A few more showers will linger on Sunday with highs remaining in the 70s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham