Search and recovery effort continues for toddler who fell into Mississippi River

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- The recovery effort to recover two-year-old Hawk Newberry, the Rock Island toddler who fell into the Mississippi River near Schwiebert Park the evening of Tuesday, July 24.

On Thursday, searchers expanded the area they were looking in, down to the Interstate 280 bridge and other areas near the river in west Davenport.

Newberry's uncle John Bell says he is going to take his boat and head to Buffalo to search on his own.

The child fell into the Mississippi River around 8:30 on Tuesday night.

Rescue crews also spent the day searching yesterday with divers and SONA technology.