Refreshing air has settled in… Ideal conditions expected for BIX runners

Our refreshing summer air has returned across the area as widespread 70s are being noticed this afternoon. A few clouds have popped up as well which could still squeeze out a sprinkle or isolated shower.

By tonight, the skies will clear out, allowing for temperatures to fall into the upper 50s.

That leads us to a great end to the work week with highs on Friday right back in the upper 70s under plenty of sunshine.

Not expecting to change these temperatures much as we head into the BIX weekend. Race weather that Saturday morning looking ideal with temperatures in the 60s. Clouds will be increasing that day as a system pulls in from the west. Still see a scattered coverage of showers possibly a thunderstorm mixed in later that afternoon and evening. Another shower is expected on Sunday but that coverage appears to be more isolated.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

