PEOSTA, Iowa -- President Donald Trump took part in a round- table discussion about boosting the American Workforce.

His appearance at Northeastern Iowa Community College came one week after he signed an executive order to create the National Council for the American Worker and the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.

His visit was based on a pledge he's urging business owners to get on board with. The "Pledge to America's Workers." The purpose is to get job-seekers into the trades.