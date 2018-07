Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEOSTA, Iowa - Dubuque County in Iowa will have a presidential visit on Thursday July 26.

The President is expected to visit Northeast Iowa Community College to participate in a roundtable discussion about employment and workforce development.

President Trump then heads to Dubuque, Iowa to attend a campaign event.

He is supporting representative Rob Blum for re-election against democrat Abby Finekanuer.

This is President Trump's third visit to the state since the 2016 election.