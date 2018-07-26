× Pay It Forward salutes Feed Our Children Ministry in Eldridge

ELDRIDGE, Iowa –

There’s quite a production line of peanut butter sandwich makers at Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge.

That’s where the Feed Our Children Ministry is making 175 free sack lunches for kids.

“We just wanted to offer something in case there were kids out there that really just wanted a healthy meal,” said Amy Powell, Feed Our Children.

The program began in 2017 to serve hungry kids in the North Scott community. Organizers learned that some 750 kids were going without meals or food insecure during the summer.

“That’s something that you really don’t think about and hear about very much,” said Beth Ann Anderson, Feed Our Children.

That’s why Jennifer Naeve from Ascentra Credit Union is making a special $300 cash donation to Pay It Forward.

“Clearly, they are an example of listening, caring and doing what’s right,” she said. “It’s exactly what we believe in at Ascentra.”

Inside the church moments later, nominator Donna Knapper is about to deliver a big surprise.

“On behalf of WQAD and Ascentra Credit Union, I would like to present you with $300 to Pay It Forward to help supplement all the needs of the lunch program that you two have started,” she said.

One sandwich at a time, they’re making a difference. During its first year, they served more than 1,700 lunches. They’ll double that figure in 2018.

“That’s what made us move forward – just the astonishing number,” said Powell.

The all-volunteer, all-donation project moves like clockwork, It takes about an hour to make and pack all the lunches.

“It’s amazing to think about the work that was just done,” Anderson said.

After loading up the lunches, they’ll deliver to some seven sites in Scott County. It’s a task they’ll repeat every Tuesday and Thursday through August 21, 2018.

“There are so many families in our rural areas that need help,” Knapper concluded.

In Eldridge, that’s plenty of food for thought.

Check North Scott Community Feed Our Children on Facebook for more information about donations and volunteer support.