Iowa protesters, supporters turn out in the hundreds for Trump

PEOSTA, Iowa-- While the president was inside Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, protesters gathered outside Thursday.

“He’s not reliable," Patricia Grafton from Hanover, Illinois said. "You can’t believe that whatever he says is going to happen.”

Dozens of protesters staked out their spots hours ahead of the president's arrival. Shortly after, counter-protesters turned up in support of the president.

“My daughter owns a business here in town," said Bruce Thornton from Dubuque. "Since Trump’s tax reform, she was able to hire more people.”

At times, there were tense moments between people on opposite sides of the issues.

“People were getting in my face, putting their signs in my face," said Ashley Stackis of Dubuque, who had a pro-life sign.

“They got some pretty nasty words in there," said Warren Bennett, a Trump supporter. "And you can’t talk to them. I tried talking to 10 of them, and, nope, that’s it.”

Several people called for unity and understanding.

“This is a great country," said Dahla Beaucihamp from Bellevue, Iowa. "People should be working together.”

But many people said they couldn't see room for compromise.

“We need to get him out of office," one protester said. "It’s just ridiculous what’s happening. It’s embarrassing. It’s embarrassing to all of us.”