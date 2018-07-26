× Injuries reported in Moline traffic crash

UPDATE: Moline Police report that there were no life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. The most serious was believed to be a broken ankle. Several people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

EARLIER: MOLINE, Illinois — A two-vehicle accident near the intersection of 27th Street and 12th Avenue in Moline sent at least two people to the hospital.

The crash happened a little after 2:30 p.m. and involved a minivan and an SUV. Extrication was needed for at least one passenger. There were five ambulances still on the scene shortly after 3 p.m. The extent of injuries was not known at the time, but scanner traffic indicated at least one serious leg injury and a victim with facial lacerations.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.