YOUR HEALTH: Might skin tightening help you look younger?

LOS ANGELES, California – Carla Ferrera considered a couple of different therapies for early signs of aging.

"I have them around, like, my chin and my neck area. I felt just a little bit of droopiness."

She didn't want to go the extreme of surgery and liked what she learned about skin toning radio frequency, or R-F.

Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Dennis Dass uses the newest version of the Tempsure Envi System. It heats up tissue, encouraging collagen production and cell turnover, but has a big advantage over older systems.

"With this device, we actually see the temperature that we're heating the tissue up to and we can monitor how long we're keeping it at that temperature, so that we can get consistent results," explained Dr. Dass.

RISK: RF radiation is considered potentially carcinogenic to humans by the World Health Organization. But people are already exposed to low levels of it on a daily basis. RF has the potential to burn patients but if done correctly, the side effects can actually be very minimal. Some swelling and redness on the skin may occur but downtime is very short. Recovery after the treatment is very easy and it is possible to go back to work on the very next day. As long as the procedure is done by qualified and FDA approved doctors with quality equipment, the procedure has been relatively safe. The only issue is how accurate the measuring of the temperature is. (Source: https://www.americanboardcosmeticsurgery.org/are-radiofrequency-treatments-really-safe/)

The technician goes over a treatment area for five to seven minutes, monitoring the heat constantly. Most treatments take between 20 and 40 minutes.

"Now I like to use it on the lower eyelids and around the neck and jowls because these are areas we really see signs of aging," said Dr. Dass. "However we all use it on the forehead and on the cheeks."

Improvements in wrinkles are subtle, but immediate.

"I notice tightening under the chin area," said Carla. "The skin tightening a little more."

Carla just finished her second treatment on her jawline, neck and hands, and she is excited about the results.

"You have a nice glow", she said.

RESULTS: The new technology that is being used with the Tempsure device guarantees consistent results due, in part, to temperature monitoring. Results are almost immediate. Follow up procedures are necessary for the best results. It is also advised that touch-ups be made after six months. The procedures range from $2,000 to $4,000. (Source: https://www.cynosure.com/product/tempsure-envi/)

