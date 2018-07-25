There’s more to Saint Giuseppe’s than just pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE- Saint Giuseppe's Pizza owner Joe Schilling came on News 8 at 11 Wednesday, July 25.

The restaurant has been at 363 Avenue of the Cities for more than a year now. It's been a family business for more than 20 years now.

It's open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It's open on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. It's closed on Sundays. Lunch buffet hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Schilling had a surprise for me before...and after the interview. I had no idea he was doing this.

To see their website, click here.