× Stray shower or thunderstorm overnight… Quite pleasant heading into BIX

Another pretty warm, bright day it turned out to be as temperatures climbed well into the 80s this afternoon. We’ll be turning down nature’s thermostat starting as early as Thursday as more refreshing air blows in from the northwest.

In that transition is when a cold front will sweep across the area sometime late tonight resulting in a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Given the timing, I’m not expecting the coverage to become widespread but more widely scattered, so not everyone will see that chance.

Afterwards, temperatures will feel quite pleasant for the rest of the work week including the all important BIX Weekend with highs ranging between 75 and 80 degrees.

I still see some later day showers and thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday with Saturday having the better coverage.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

